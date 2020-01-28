New 22 works presented at Cuba-Zanzibar Scientific Conference

Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.- Physicians participating in the annual Cuba-Zanzibar Scientific Conference presented 23 works on solutions to the main health problems of the population of this African country, diplomatic sources revealed today.

The high rate of diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the increase of amputations due to complications of Diabetes Mellitus and of deaths due to different types of cancer that can be prevented, were among the most debated topics and in all cases proposals and recommendations were made.

In his speech, the Zanzibar Health Minister, Dr. Hamad Rashid Mohamed, acknowledged the work carried out by Cuban doctors in those islands in the Indian Ocean and highlighted the importance of the scientific event, held at Zanzibar University.

The event was also attended by professors. Riziki Pembe Juma, Education Minister, Lucas Hernandez, Cuban Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Juan Miguel Arias, head of the Medical Mission in Tanzania and members of the cabinet of both ministries.