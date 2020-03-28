All for Joomla All for Webmasters
U.S. Magazine Highlights Cuba’s Example Facing Covid-19

U.S. magazine highlights Cuba's example facing Covid-19 HAVANA, Cuba.- The reception by Cuba of the British cruiser MS Braemar with Covid-19 infected, reflects the island’s global humanitarian commitment, American magazine The Nation says this Saturday.

“Thank you, Cuba… We will never forget that you contacted us when absolutely no one, and I mean no one, would,” says a message from the passengers and crew of the vessel quoted by the publication.

The article by Peter Kornbluh, addresses the gesture of the Cuban people and their authorities when several Caribbean nations and the United States denied aid to the British ocean liner in which five  passengers were reported with Covid-19.

The magazine further highlights that the Cuban drug Interferon alfa 2B was among the treatments chosen by the Chinese medical authorities to stop the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

