They open fire against Cuban Embassy in U.S. with assault rifle



WASHINGTON, USA.- In the early hours of Thursday, April 30, an unknown individual fired a firearm at the building of the Cuban Embassy in the United States, the Cuban Chancellery reported in a press release on its website.

The individual, whose identity the Cuban government has no information, was arrested by local authorities at the scene and is in custody.

Cuba awaits the corresponding investigation by the authorities into the identity and motivations of the perpetrator of this aggression, as well as the circumstances surrounding the event.

It is an obligation of States to take all appropriate measures to protect the premises of an accredited diplomatic mission in their country against any intrusion or damage, and to prevent the peace of the mission or any attack to its dignity, the Chancellery argued.