Cuba’s President Highlights Collaboration Projects with Russia



HAVANA, Cuba.-The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the existence of collaborative projects with Russia, when sharing information on the visit of Russian Chancellor Sergey Lavrov.

“Cuba and Russia will continue to work together in different areas,” the Cuban President added to his Twitter account to refer to Granma newspaper’s report on Lavrov’s tour of Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela.

Russia participates actively in the Cuban development program until 2030, with programs to modernize railways, build and rehabilitate energy blocks, training specialists and medical cooperation.

Recently, the Russian report on the human rights situation in several countries of the planet denounces the practice of applying extraterritorial punishments such as the U.S. blockade against Cuba.