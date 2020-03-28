Cuba to UNESCO Virtual Forum on Science and Covid-19

HAVANA, Cuba.- Next Monday Cuba will participate in a virtual ministerial meeting convened by UNESCO to coordinate responses from science to the pandemic, the Permanent Mission of the island to the organization confirmed.

In the video conference that will host ministers of Science and renowned scientists from five continents, Cuba will be represented by Doctor of Sciences Gerardo Guillen, Director of Biomedical Research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, from Havana.

The invitation of UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay responds to the need for a multilateral dialogue platform to share experiences in the scenario imposed by Covid-19.

The virtual forum aims to lay the foundations for supporting an international coalition of researchers and generating solutions with a view to future threats.