Cuba sends medical brigades to Suriname and Grenada



HAVANA, Cuba.- This Friday contingents who will serve in Suriname and Grenada were bidden farewell, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, reported on his Twitter account.

Malmierca also announced that a Cuban medical brigade will fly to Italy next Saturday to meet the request of the severely affected Lombardy region, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The official recalled that Cuban collaborators are already working with the same purpose in Venezuela and Nicaragua, in response to the request of the governments of those Latin American nations.

Taken from Granma