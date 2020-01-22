Cuba announces next vote on Foreign Service Law



HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez announced this Wednesday that the Parliament should pass next July the Foreign Service Act, as part of the country’s legislative schedule.

The Foreign Affairs Minister wrote on his Twitter account that the regulation stipulate the principles of the functioning of the Cuban revolutionary diplomacy.

The Foreign Service Act is part of the group of regulations to be voted on in the National Assembly this year, including: the Public Health Act, and the Housing Act. The Members also will pass legislation regulating the operation of the Council of Ministers, the Government Council of the Municipal Administration.

The schedule includes decrees-laws to strengthen the country´s institutionalism, in order to comply with the agreements approved during the last session of the Cuban Parliament last December.