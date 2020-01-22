All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»Cuba Announces Next Vote on Foreign Service Law

Cuba Announces Next Vote on Foreign Service Law

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Cuba announces next vote on Foreign Service Law
HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez announced this Wednesday that the Parliament should pass next July the Foreign Service Act, as part of the country’s legislative schedule.

The Foreign Affairs Minister wrote on his Twitter account that the regulation stipulate the principles of the functioning of the Cuban revolutionary diplomacy.

The Foreign Service Act is part of the group of regulations to be voted on in the National Assembly this year, including: the Public Health Act, and the Housing Act. The Members also will pass legislation regulating the operation of the Council of Ministers, the Government Council of the Municipal Administration.

The schedule includes decrees-laws to strengthen the country´s institutionalism, in order to comply with the agreements approved during the last session of the Cuban Parliament last December.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.