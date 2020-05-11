Cuba’s authorities report 17 new Covid-19 cases, for a total of 1,783

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced this Monday 17 new Covid-19 cases, which increases the total number to 1,783, though there are only 475 active cases and no deaths were in the last 24 hours.

On his daily press briefing, Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, informed that all these new afflicted are Cubans, 16 of them are contacts of reported or suspected cases, and there is one whose source of infection is being investigated.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 77.

On Sunday, 1,847 diagnostic tests were done to confirm the presence of the coronavirus, and up to date, a total of 69,182 samples have been collected from people admitted as suspects and contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Across the country, a plan of action to fight against SARS-CoV-2 is being carried out to minimize the spread of the pandemic, with a multi-sectoral approach, for which the highest authorities insist on calling for social isolation and self-responsibility.