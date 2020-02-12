Cuban president meets with Ugandan vice president

Havana, Cuba.- In an atmosphere of cordiality, the two leaders reviewed the historic relations of friendship between the peoples of Cuba and Uganda, the Presidency of the Republic reported on Twitter.

They also repeated their mutual will to continue to support political ties, solidarity and cooperation.

Vice President Ssekandi was accompanied by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem Okello, and Cuba was also represented by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

The two States have had relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation for 46 years, when diplomatic ties were established.