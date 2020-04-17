Cuba protects health personnel with strict measures

Havana, Cuba.- All the health units in Cuba have the required protection means for all health personnel depending on their function and specialty and the level of risk in the face of Covid-19, the Health Ministry reported today.

During his regular press conference to update on the situation of Covid-19 in the country, Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), specified that these measures are a priority for each health professional and in all hospital and isolation centers where patients and suspects are cared for.

Duran indicated that in each healthcare facility in the country the necessary protection means were distributed for the care of all the staff that cares for Covid-19 patients, and even anyone who comes for other illnesses, since in many cases, as is happening, there are many asymptomatic people but carriers of the SARS-Cov2 causing the disease.

The country has all these resources despite the blockade, which prevents many countries from being able to send them and cannot, however, he stressed, we are prepared in that sense when we reach the peak of the disease.

He insisted on the rapid spread of Covid-19 and its high lethality, so taking care of medical professionals is essential because they are the ones at greatest risk of contracting it, hence compliance with all the protection measures and regulations.

To date, Cuba has 862 people affected by the pandemic, 48 new cases in the last 24 hours, 23 of them asymptomatic, 171 patients recovered and 27 deceased, figures that demand strict compliance with personal care and citizen self-responsibility every day.