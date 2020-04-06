They Prioritize in Caracas Research before Covid-19

CARACAS, Venezuela.- A day of research against Covid-19 was undertaken by the collaborators of the Cuban Medical Mission in the city of Fort Tiuna in the Venezuelan capital.

The mission coordinator in Caracas, Dr. Elcido Quinones, stated that the day enhanced the program of actions for the detection of the disease in local settlers, other newcomers from various regions of the country and abroad.

The home-to-home visits allowed the exchange between medical professionals and the people about the need to attend the Popular Doctor´s Offices when symptoms such as fever, cough and joint pain appear

The research by collaborators of the Public Health of Cuba in Caracas also included the conduct of rapid tests on volunteers of the National Health System and people suspected of the disease.