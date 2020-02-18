Nicolas Maduro Calls for Consolidating Bolivarian Socialism

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, reiterated his call to the people to consolidate the foundations of 21st-century Bolivarian Socialism and move towards a new society.

On his Twitter account, Maduro recalled the fundamentals of that program that has been applied by the South American nation for 20 years, and that has its foundation on the individual as the center of the State’s concerns.

In February 1999, the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chavez, expressed the foundations of this revolutionary doctrine, which set the course for the South American nation since he was elected president.

During his speech Maduro detailed that this model may have different fronts and areas, but it must be based on the morality of solidarity, the morality of equality and highlighted it was a deeply Christian Socialism.