New coronavirus contagions increase in U.S.A.



WASHINGTON, USA.- The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States increased to more than 92 thousand, according to Johns Hopkins University, which collects official statistics.

The state with the greatest impact is still New York, where the disease killed more than 500 people.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there are 7,300 cases of the new Coronavirus so far, while the number of infected people amounts to more than 44,000 people.

Thus, the United States ranks first as the country in the world most affected by Covid-19 pandemic for the second day in a row; President Donald Trump explained that they top that list due to the amount of tests done.