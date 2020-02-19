Maduro Ratifies Commitment to Foreign Peace Policy



CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ratified the nation’s peaceful vocation and the State’s commitment to pursue a foreign policy based on the Bolivarian peace diplomacy.

Maduro has reiterated calls for political dialogue as a way to resolve differences, in the face of coercive and unilateral actions imposed illegally by the Washington government against Caracas.

In one of his addresses to the people at the end of 2019, the Venezuelan President called for a deep change to meet this year’s new challenges and consolidate the country’s economic, political and social stability.

Among the initiatives promoted by Venezuela’s constitutional government for peace is the National Constituent Assembly, as a means of putting the democratic and peaceful way ahead of the persistent coup movements of sectors of the opposition.