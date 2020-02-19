All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Maduro Ratifies Commitment to Foreign Peace Policy

Maduro Ratifies Commitment to Foreign Peace Policy

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Nicolas Maduro ratified the nation's peaceful vocation.
CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ratified the nation’s peaceful vocation and the State’s commitment to pursue a foreign policy based on the Bolivarian peace diplomacy.

Maduro has reiterated calls for political dialogue as a way to resolve differences, in the face of coercive and unilateral actions imposed illegally by the Washington government against Caracas.

In one of his addresses to the people at the end of 2019, the Venezuelan President called for a deep change to meet this year’s new challenges and consolidate the country’s economic, political and social stability.

Among the initiatives promoted by Venezuela’s constitutional government for peace is the National Constituent Assembly, as a means of putting the democratic and peaceful way ahead of the persistent coup movements of sectors of the opposition.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.