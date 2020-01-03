King of Cambodia celebrates 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

Phnom Penh, Cambodia.- King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni sent a congratulatory message to President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

The monarch highlighted the level of relations between the two countries and wished the Cuban people well and prosperity.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Cambodians who studied in Cuba gathered at the Cuban Embassy here on January 1 to remember the date in 1959 when Fidel Castro and the Rebel Army ended the struggles for national independence.

In brief words to those present, Cuban Ambassador Liurka Rodriguez pointed out that in the continuation of those struggles, in 2019 Cuba stood firm in the face of the tightened US blockade and reaffirmed its willingness to march towards progress under the flags of socialism.

Those present also expressed their joy that in April this year the two countries will celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations and shared ideas on the programme of celebrations to mark that date.