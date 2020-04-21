Florida Beaches Reopened Despite Covid-19

FLORIDA, USA – Hundreds of people in Florida, USA, flocked to the beaches this weekend after the governor gave the green light to open some spas despite the critical epidemiological situation in that nation, which exceeds 26,000 confirmed cases in that state.

This Sunday, the Institute of Virology in the Chinese city of Wuhan denied Washington’s accusations that the coronavirus was created on its premises, and pointed out that these theories are intended to confuse people.

In Italy, the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic, admissions of intensive care patients remain in decline although Covid-19 deaths reached 23,660.

Meanwhile, 596 new deaths were recorded in the UK on Sunday, the lowest figure reported in the last two weeks in that European nation.

The Sorrows of This Land

Brazil is the Latin American country with the highest number of contagions from the new coronavirus virus, and specialists indicate it is impossible to accurately count the number of infected people because few people have access to tests.

Similarly in Bolivia, the de facto government admitted that more than a month after the disease arrived in the country, only 3,900 tests were carried out, so the more than 500 positive case actually accounted for a higher number.

In the past 24 hours, Mexico reported at least 104 deaths by Covid-19, representing the highest number of deaths so far in the nation.

Meanwhile, Guayas province, the epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador, regrets to this day the deaths of 86 doctors, infected due to irregularities by the lack of resources and the collapse of the health system.