Evo Morales Calls for Cessation of Repression in Bolivia

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- Bolivia’s deposed President Evo Morales, said he was convinced that the Movement for Socialism will win the next elections in Bolivia even though he will not participate as a presidential candidate, although he does intend to return to his country to do politics.

At his first press conference after his arrival in Argentina last week, Morales noted there can be no free elections if Bolivia’s de facto government maintains political persecution against MAS supporters.

Morales pointed out that if they raise free and transparent elections that end political persecution and let him into Bolivia, he will not be a candidate in those elections but has the right to do politics.

The indigenous leader concluded by saying he is convinced they will win the coming elections again.