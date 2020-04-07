Covid-19 Dead Could be Buried in New York Parks

NEW YORK, USA.- New York authorities could use local parks to temporarily bury the growing Covid-19 victims in the city, Mark Levine, chairman of the New York Council Health Committee said.

Levine added that temporary burials will soon begin, this will probably be done using a New York park for burials, and trenches will be dug for ten coffins in a row.

New York remains the epicenter of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the United States, with more than 122,000 cases reported in the state.

In New York City, more than 3,000 people have died from the disease. In total, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 10,700 deaths in the U.S.A., where there have been more than 363,000 contagions since the outbreak began.