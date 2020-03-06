All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Condolences of Chancellor of Cuba for Death of Former UN Secretary

Condolences of Chancellor of Cuba for Death of Former UN Secretary

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Javier Perez de Cuellar, the only Latin American diplomat to have held the top office of the UN.

Javier Perez de Cuellar, the only Latin American diplomat to have held the top office of the UN.

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent on Thursday through Twitter his condolences for the death of Javier Perez de Cuellar, former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the work of this Peruvian politician, committed to multilateralism, and extended his condolences to his relatives, close friends, to the people and government of Peru.

Javier Felipe Ricardo Perez de Cuellar de la Guerra, a lawyer by profession, was the only Latin American diplomat to have held the top UN office for nine years, and served as President of the Council of Ministers and Chancellor of his country.

The former Secretary-General died on Wednesday in his residence of natural causes, at the age of 100 and will be buried on Saturday in the Presbyter Matias Maestro Cemetery.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.