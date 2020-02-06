Armed Forces Law in Venezuela Strengthens National Unit

CARACAS, Venezuela. – The chairman of the Sovereignty and Integrity Commission of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, Gerardo Marquez, reported on the strengthening of the Law on the Bolivarian National Armed Forces.

The official said the regulation aims to further strengthen civic-military ties, as well as to provide the country with a new territorial defensive system, and the incorporation of the militia as a special component of the Army.

With the recent passage of the law, Venezuela opens the door to a new form of strategic defense based on the integration of all sectors of society.

President Nicolas Maduro assured that the new constitutional law has a Bolivarian, popular, anti-imperialist and anti-oligarchic character, and gives greater security to the nation.