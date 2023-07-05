Havana, Cuba.- Cuban long jumper Maykel Massó, injured at the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games, will travel to Cuba today to receive surgical medical treatment at the Frank País International Orthopedic Complex. A statement from the Cuban delegation to this regional multi-sport event also specified that the bronze medalist in the last Olympic event […]

A statement from the Cuban delegation to this regional multi-sport event also specified that the bronze medalist in the last Olympic event suffered in the capital of El Salvador a rupture of the right patellar tendon, an important element in the knee extensor mechanism. Such a problem caused the luxation of the patella and its corresponding hemarthrosis.

The source pointed out that Massó was assessed by the competition doctors, taken to the hospital designated by the organizers for his initial assessment, and then received specialized care at another facility, where the diagnosis was established.

Massó’s injury occurred in his first jump in the final of the aforementioned specialty, which was ultimately won by fellow Cuban Alejandro Parada, with 7.88 meters and who dedicated the gold medal to his compatriot.