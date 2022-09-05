Phnom Penh, Cambodia.- The arrival of four Cuban beach and indoor volleyball coaches and officials is welcomed this Friday by sports officials in Cambodia, a country that will host the Southeast Asian Games in 2023. Karell Peña and Berto Friol Barrios are the beach and indoor volleyball coaches, respectively, while Leonid Abum and Natyelis Riol […]

Karell Peña and Berto Friol Barrios are the beach and indoor volleyball coaches, respectively, while Leonid Abum and Natyelis Riol are the technical officials. They will assist the Volleyball Federation of Cambodia (VFC).

Peña was of them who most attracted the attention, because according to VFC secretary-general Aing Serey Piseth, “although our training is not yet at the highest standard, finishing fifth at the recent Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam shows that our beach volleyball team is not that bad.”

Speaking to The Phnom Penh Post, Serey Piseth said that the aim is to win medals wherever we go and not to get more experience because we already have that.

So we invite Cuban coach Karell Peña to be our beach volleyball head coach, he said and added: “I hope that in the next two or three months, he will show us results with development in our skills” in that discipline.