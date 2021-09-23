Beijing, China.- The Cervantes Institute in Beijing informed that it will screen Cuban films for the first time, within the context of the 61st anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba.

The institution, devoted to teaching Spanish, informed that the program will run from September 28 to October 14, and that it will be organized in conjunction with the Cuban Embassy here and the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC).

The movies selected are Clandestinos (Clandestines, 1987), Nido de mantis (Mantis Nest, 2018) and Casa Vieja (Old House, 2010).

‘This exhibition of Cuban films is intended to provide a brief but emotional journey through some moments of Cuban history, approached from different film genres,’ the Cervantes Institution said when announcing the project, which is also a tribute to ICAIC’s 62nd anniversary.

It also recalled that Cuban cinema has remarkably contributed to the cultural legacy of Latin America and the world.

On September 28, Cuba and China will celebrate the 61st anniversary of diplomatic relations, which have been uninterrupted and based on a long-standing friendship.