Havana, Cuba.- Cuban boxing raised to seven wins in a row and maintained its undefeated record at the World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with one man still to step into the ring on the day. On Thursday, young Alejandro Claro and Fernando Arzola achieved victories. Claro (48 kg) beat Armenian Bareghan 4-0 in the second […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban boxing raised to seven wins in a row and maintained its undefeated record at the World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with one man still to step into the ring on the day.

On Thursday, young Alejandro Claro and Fernando Arzola achieved victories.

Claro (48 kg) beat Armenian Bareghan 4-0 in the second round, when the referee stopped the actions due to a wound in the Cuban’s face and when going to the ballot he had an advantage in the judges’ ballot.

The other victory was contributed by the supercomplete Fernardo Arzola (+92 kg), winner against the Italian Diego Lenzi (5-0), in a fight where he had control of the actions.

Three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez (63.5 kg), favorite against Ethiopian Kerala, is still to step into the ring.

On Wednesday, Cuba had achieved two victories through debutants Erislandy Alvarez (60 kgs) and Jorge Cuellar (71).