Share

Hanoi, Vietnam.- The Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, Rogelio Polanco, met at the Cuban embassy in Hanoi with Nguyen Nguyen, the head of the Publications, Printing, and Distribution Department of Vietnam, with whom he discussed the opportunities for enhancing bilateral collaboration in the publishing sector.

Nguyen was accompanied by a Vietnamese delegation that will participate in the upcoming 33th edition of the Havana International Book Fair, to be held from February 13 to 23.

Polanco stressed that 2025 marks the Year of Vietnam-Cuba Friendship, commemorating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. In this context, he emphasized the need for both nations to have editorial projects that celebrate the anniversary.

With regard to the Book Fair, he pointed out that it is a significant cultural event in Cuba, due to the massive domestic and international participation.

The Cuban diplomat commended the editorial capabilities of Vietnam and expressed optimism about the Vietnamese delegation’s participation in the fair, which will further strengthen ties in this field.

Nguyen, for his part, reflected on his experience at the 29th edition 2020, which was dedicated to Vietnam. He was not only amazed by the scale of the event, but also by the deep affection the Cuban people have for the Vietnamese.

He concurred with Polanco that the arrival of a delegation from his nation this year would be a favorable occasion to foster collaboration, not only with the Cuban Book Institute but also with various publishing houses.

Furthermore, he expressed his willingness to work with the Cuban side to promote copyright.

He also proposed that, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations, a small exhibition of books showcasing the evolution of these ties be held at the Cuban state mission’s headquarters.