Cuba and Australia reach agreement on collaborating in baseball for the 2032 Olympic Games

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The National Baseball Federations of Cuba and Australia have signed a cooperation agreement, which aims to enhance their preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

The agreement, signed at the Cuban diplomatic mission in Canberra by Ambassador Tanieris Diéguez and the CEO of the League and the Australian Sports Federation, Glenn Williams, represents a significant milestone in the effort to enhance sports relations between the two countries, particularly in baseball.

The agreement encompasses a range of activities, including the production of sports caps, collaboration between the national teams of both nations, shared training opportunities, participation in events, and joint efforts in this sport with a view to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

During the signing ceremony, both parties affirmed their commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the agreement, with the aim of promoting the growth of baseball in both nations.

According to the Cuban ambassador, the agreement is highly beneficial for fostering collaboration between the two countries and advancing cooperation in areas such as sports, particularly baseball, where there are shared interests and numerous obstacles to overcome in the context of various international events, especially the 2032 Brisbane Summer Olympics.