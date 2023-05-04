Havana, Cuba.- Pinar del Rio beat Cienfuegos 2-0 and took advantage of Santiago de Cuba’s failure to remain alone at the top of the 62nd National Baseball Series, which will drop the curtains of its sixth particular sub-series this Thursday. As locals in their Capitán San Luis stadium, the Vegueros of mentor Alexander Urquiola scored […]

Havana, Cuba.- Pinar del Rio beat Cienfuegos 2-0 and took advantage of Santiago de Cuba’s failure to remain alone at the top of the 62nd National Baseball Series, which will drop the curtains of its sixth particular sub-series this Thursday.

As locals in their Capitán San Luis stadium, the Vegueros of mentor Alexander Urquiola scored the two runs in the third inning by taking advantage of two errors, a pair of tickets and a run-scoring hit by left-hander Lázaro Emilio Blanco with bases loaded.

In the sixth inning the water arrived, the game could not continue and Yenier Medina signed his fourth victory with four hits and an equal number of strikeouts in five innings. The Elephants committed four errors.

With this victory, Vegueros occupies the top of the standings with a 20-13 record, half a game behind Santiago de Cuba (20-14).

Holguín defeated today for the fourth consecutive time the Avispas santiagueras with a 7×2 score, supported by the batting of slugger Edilse Silva, 2-2 with a double, home run and four runs batted in. There was excellent relief work by Ramiro Rodríguez, who pitched four acts with two hits, three strikeouts and no walks.

Meanwhile, Artemisa shook off Tuesday’s two losses and beat Sancti Spíritus 7×2 with a gem of a mound by left-hander Geonel Gutiérrez, who threw eight innings with eight strikeouts, three singles and a free pass.

In addition, in a festival of hits that included 22 runs and 35 hits between the two teams, Isla de la Juventud defeated Ciego de Avila 12×10, which committed four errors. Franky Quintana’s sixth save put him two behind leader Vladimir García (CAV).

In the remaining results, Industriales defeated Las Tunas 4×3, the monarch exponent Granma 9×1 to Villa Clara, Mayabeque 5×3 to the national runner-up Matanzas and Guantánamo 9×5 to Camagüey.