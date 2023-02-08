Havana, Cuba.- The aim of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) of Cuba to attend to 3.5 million foreign visitors this year is maintained, according to a press report. A report by Granma newspaper added on Tuesday that just over 246,000 travelers arrived on the island during the first month of the year, which represented a […]

A report by Granma newspaper added on Tuesday that just over 246,000 travelers arrived on the island during the first month of the year, which represented a significant increase compared to the 86,424 who entered in January last year.

The media takes up a version that appeared on the website El Economista, and was also quoted by other press media in this country.

The approach of several international travel agencies to the island, interested in Cuba as a tourist destination, has contributed to the mentioned increase.

The digital publication, linked to the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC), said that in 2022, 1,614,877 visitors were received, of which 1,585,712 traveled by air and the rest by yachts and cruise ships.

He indicated that Canadian tourism became the main outbound market, a behavior that has been appreciated for several decades.

He pointed out that between 2011 and 2019 more than one million Canadians vacationed in the sun and beach destinations of Cuba, mainly in Varadero resort and the northern keys of Cuba, territories that have the best all-inclusive hotels in the country.

According to the publication, the arrival of 532,487 Canadian tourists is the result of the increase in the frequency of flights from the northern nation.

Another important market was that of Cubans living abroad, with 333,191 visitors, of whom 286,443 were U.S. residents.

The five main markets last year were the United States, with 100,494 travelers, Spain, with 83,25 thousand, and Germany, with 58,715.

The Mintur reiterates the message that the Ministry of Tourism maintains the proposal to receive 3.5 million foreign visitors this year, an initiative disseminated by various media so far this year.

To this end, the Ministry of Tourism is strengthening its investment plans, especially in the hotel sector, with more than 85,000 hotel rooms, especially four and five stars, distributed throughout the archipelago.

One of the main efforts is being made in Havana, the capital of the country, where important lodging establishments are currently being built.