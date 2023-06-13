Havana, Cuba.- Six people died in Cuba as a result of the rains in recent days, it was reported Monday during a working meeting headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel. According to a television report, the head of state spoke by videoconference with the top authorities of the provinces of Camagüey, Las Tunas, Holguín, Granma, and […]

Havana, Cuba.- Six people died in Cuba as a result of the rains in recent days, it was reported Monday during a working meeting headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

According to a television report, the head of state spoke by videoconference with the top authorities of the provinces of Camagüey, Las Tunas, Holguín, Granma, and Santiago de Cuba.

Díaz-Canel confirmed that the greatest damages are concentrated in roads, railways, housing, agriculture, and particularly in various crops; most of the damages in the electric service and communications have been solved.

It was reported that the rains caused a significant increase in the amount of water in reservoirs, which is beneficial after two months of intense drought.

The President attributed the causes of the event of natural origin to climate change and called to analyze the experiences to update the national disaster reduction plans.

He also indicated deploying efforts to meet the housing needs in those territories, without detracting priority to the situation left by Hurricane Ian, in the western province of Pinar del Río, in September last year.

The President of the Republic urged to seek solutions to the damage to roads and railways, as well as to stockpile all possible agricultural products and plant short-cycle crops.

He also recognized the efforts of the leaders in each territory of the troops of the Ministry of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces in rescuing people during the floods. He also praised the attitude of the population in the center and east of the island