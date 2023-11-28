Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed his participation in the twenty-eighth United Nations Conference on Climate Change -COP28-, which will be held from November 30 to December 12.

The president reported through X that he will make an official work visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he will participate in that conference as well as in a Summit of G77 Leaders on climate change. As part of the work agenda, he will also visit Qatar and Iran.

In turn, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in the same social network that Díaz-Canel will participate as pro tempore president of the G77 in the COP28 and in the Summit of Leaders of this group to be held in Dubai.