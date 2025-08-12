Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, described the current visit to Cuba by the Minister of Justice of Vietnam, Nguyen Hai Ninh, as very important.

The dignitary received the minister at the Palace of the Revolution, after the signing of a technical assistance agreement on legal matters between the two countries, the Presidency reported on the social media platform X.

Díaz-Canel considered the Vietnamese minister’s visit to be profoundly significant, as it is linked to the historic relations between the parties, governments, and peoples of the two nations, which will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties next December.

The Cuban president also stated that Nguyen Hai Ninh’s visit “demonstrates that in the area of justice, there is an important relationship that we have consolidated in recent years, and that now reaches a milestone with his visit and the agreement between both Ministries.”

The president referred to the Technical Assistance agreement to strengthen the island’s capacity for lawmaking and enforcement, signed this morning.

He affirmed that the Ministries of Justice of Cuba and Vietnam have ample opportunities to exchange experiences regarding regulatory development processes and the application of laws in societies building socialism.

For his part, Nguyen Hai Ninh thanked the Cuban president for his courtesy in receiving him and praised the fulfillment of the objectives of his visit, which focused on strengthening legal cooperation and the exchange of professional experiences.