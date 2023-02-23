Havana, Cuba.- During the celebration in this capital of the 53rd anniversary of Guyana’s National Day, which is commemorated on February 23, Guyana’s ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, assured that bilateral relations are solid today and “have withstood the test of time.” He added that with half a century of existence, the ties between the […]

Havana, Cuba.- During the celebration in this capital of the 53rd anniversary of Guyana’s National Day, which is commemorated on February 23, Guyana’s ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, assured that bilateral relations are solid today and “have withstood the test of time.”

He added that with half a century of existence, the ties between the two nations will expand in other spheres and made special mention of the training of qualified personnel on the island, where about 50 young people are studying medical specialties.

He also mentioned the possibilities of expanding trade, since Guyana needs large quantities of aggregates, cement, and steel to carry out large-scale construction projects for its development, as well as molasses for its rum industry.

He pointed out that authorities of the two countries are examining a Guyanese agricultural project within the framework of the regional food security program, led by President Irfaan Ali, and this year “we will launch a sports project while strengthening our collaboration” with Cuba’s National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation.

The diplomat sent greetings “to President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Army General Raúl Castro, and the Cuban party and government.

Halim Majeed noted that the celebration of the 53rd anniversary of the birth of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana takes place in the context of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Caribbean Community “which is a significant milestone for the region.

He also praised the strong economic growth of his country in recent years, which has allowed for significant progress in the development of agriculture, health, housing, education, and other sectors, paying special attention to vulnerable groups and indigenous communities.