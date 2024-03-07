Havana, Cuba.- The association Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) announced it will carry out an economic mission in Cuba to visit executed projects and outline new collaboration initiatives.

In its weekly publication La lettre électronique Hebdo, which reaches thousands of subscribers on French soil, the founding president of the organization, Roger Grevoul, specified that the trip to Cuba will take place from April 17 to 28, with work stays in Havana and Cienfuegos.

The delegation will have around 40 members, including local authorities, businessmen, representatives of political forces and trade unionists from France.

Created in 1995, CubaCoop has promoted dozens of decentralized collaboration projects in the Antillean nation, in areas such as water and sanitation, renewable energy, food security, sports and culture.

It has also launched campaigns to help the island in exceptional situations, particularly hurricanes and serious accidents, as well as to support sectors of its population in the face of the devastating consequences of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

In this regard, on February 9, the French association made a call to donate funds to purchase food and basic necessities for institutions particularly vulnerable due to the impact of the blockade, including hospitals, orphanages and educational centers.

According to Grevoul, so far about 20 thousand euros have been raised, thanks to the contribution of a hundred