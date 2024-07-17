Díaz-Canel: Tax evasion in the non-state sector is one of the most harmful problems in the country

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Tuesday that tax evasion in the non-state sector is one of the most harmful problems in the country, during a speech at the Economic Affairs Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP, Parliament).

It is necessary to demand the application and compliance of the tax policy, as part of the measures adopted to order the stable functioning of the nation, commented the first president.

He denounced that at some point in the first half of this year, “70 percent of the fiscal accounts of non-state forms of management” were empty, when “they should have had deposits of the amounts resulting from their businesses.”

These operations cannot end up in personal accounts, he insisted, and explained that when the sales of goods and services of various non-state companies are compared with the deposits, “the cash does not match the money.”

“There is no logical relationship between the large amounts of money that they can generate with their offers, many motivated by a high level of imports, with what is in those fiscal accounts,” he reiterated.

According to the head of State, there are also tax evasions in the state sector due to different violations, including the ineffective application of the audit processes.

The problem is the attitude of the different economic actors, whether state or not. It is not a question of management or ownership. There is high tax evasion and we have to clean this up, he said.

Nothing that we question or debate, he said, is with the objective of harming, what we want is to put the country in order so that it is better.

In our society, which makes great efforts in the construction of socialism, any economic entity, state or private, should feel pride, honor, for contributing what corresponds to society, he stressed.

The ANPP Economic Affairs Commission debated this Tuesday how the implementation of banking is going, a process whose objective is to reorganize the financial flow of the country, and evaluated the bases for the elaboration of the new tax law.

Since the day before, the deputies have analyzed in the 11 permanent commissions of Parliament the main economic and social issues of Cuba, prior to the Third Ordinary Period of Sessions, in its X Legislature, which begins tomorrow and concludes next Saturday.