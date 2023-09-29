Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel said Thursday that the country is adopting a series of measures to mitigate the effects of the fuel shortage.

In closing remarks at the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Cuba’s largest mass organization, the president stressed that the rumor circulating about a total lack of fuel availability on the island is false.

He assured that “with the greatest transparency and the traditional adherence to the truth that has characterized the Revolution from the beginning, the people have been informed of everything that the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government are doing to face the problems suffered by Cubans and the world in general, due to multiple crises”.

Díaz-Canel recalled that the day before, the Ministers of Economy, Alejandro Gil, and of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, explained to the Cuban population the current complex situation the nation is going through with the supply.

He detailed that the current scenario is due to the low availability of foreign currency, caused mainly by the tightening of the blockade imposed by the United States and the imposition of coercive measures applied by friendly fuel supplying countries.

The head of state informed that since last week a group of measures were adopted to mitigate the effects, which were already shared in the provinces.

He pointed out that the current context does not deny that the strategy to achieve in the shortest possible time the stability of the national electric power system, which had satisfactory results in the summer stage, will continue to be fulfilled.

He explained that the scheduled repairs and maintenance of thermoelectric plants and distributed generation plants in the country will continue, “but this time it is because we have had little availability to supply the fuel deficits”.

“This problem will affect food production, the functioning of the main economic activities and services such as transportation and water supply”, he pointed out.

However, he stressed that “all this has been analyzed, we are facing them creatively, with decision, courage, optimism and with Cuban charm, because nobody surrenders here”.

The CDRs closed this Friday their 10th Congress, at the Havana Convention Palace, focused on the revitalization of the organization and with the objective of adapting to the new times.