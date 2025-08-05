Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Cuba’s largest mass organization, will celebrate its 65th anniversary on September 28, a date for which it is preparing various actions.

In an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency, Eliades Rodríguez Martínez, coordinator of the CDRs in Havana, stated that within the CDR structure, strategies have been drawn up for the celebration, which will also serve as a prelude to the commemoration of the centennial of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016).

Rodríguez Martínez noted that during this phase, activities are being developed that involve communities, such as street plans, the collection of raw materials, sports festivals, and blood donations, among other initiatives.

He also emphasized that drug use is being addressed through neighborhood debates to raise awareness about the effects of certain illicit substances, especially among younger populations.

The interviewee noted that as part of the celebrations, the 65th anniversary flag will arrive in the capital on September 1st, traveling through all its municipalities and ending its journey in Old Havana, the site of the national event commemorating the anniversary.

He emphasized that one of the CDRs’ current challenges is to continue the drive for revolutionary popular vigilance, as a founding mission for the defense of socialism and the country’s achievements.

“The nation’s current challenges can only be overcome with the unity of all Cubans,” he concluded.