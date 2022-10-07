Havana, Cuba.- The activities for the 50th anniversary of the Nueva Trova Movement in Cuba will be inaugurated Friday with a concert at Casa de las Americas’ Che Guevara Hall in Havana. Recognized as the space that hosted the first meetings of the new song movement in Cuba, Gerardo Alfonso and his band will give […]

Recognized as the space that hosted the first meetings of the new song movement in Cuba, Gerardo Alfonso and his band will give a concert in that institution this Friday.

As part of the tribute, Pablo Menéndez, director of Mezcla band, and singer-songwriter Erick Sánchez, among other guests, will also be present.

The institution stated that the event is an opportunity to deepen the construction of a new country through music; that’s why the language of song strengthens through art.

The event is part of a broad program of actions to recall significant dates of the Nueva Trova song during the last months of the year, which includes days to celebrate and pay tribute to the movement’s leading figures, to promote the work of founders and exponents of that genre.