Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed Monday that the broad representation of international businessmen at the 39th Havana International Fair (Fihav 2023) opens new possibilities for business and commercial exchange.

After touring several of the exhibition halls, the head of state expressed his satisfaction with the massiveness of the event, and noted that this represents the confidence of entrepreneurs in the Caribbean country.

“Holding a fair of this magnitude, in the midst of the complex national context the country is going through, means that there is support from the international business community and from the countries that do business with the largest of the Antilles,” he stressed.

Regarding the performance of Cuban entities in the event, Diaz-Canel said it is necessary to achieve greater agility in the negotiation processes resulting from this event in order to materialize them in the shortest possible time.

Photo taken from Prensa Latina

He mentioned that this year there are new scenarios and opportunities in the fair with representatives of the private sector and Cubans living abroad.

The dignitary held brief cordial meetings with exhibitors from the Caribbean nation, Spain, Italy, Russia, Venezuela, Brazil, Vietnam, among others.

Fihav 2023 began its activities on this day at Expocuba, the traditional venue of the event with 17 thousand square meters of exhibition space.

Sixty countries from all regions of the world and 800 companies are taking part in the event.