Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez arrived in Beijing this Saturday to participate in the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States).

The meeting, scheduled for this week, will bring together nearly twenty foreign ministers and other senior representatives from the region, as well as the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and Chile, Gabriel Boric.

The Cuban Foreign Minister arrives in Beijing from Russia, where he participated alongside President Miguel Díaz-Canel in the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

As part of this agenda, the Caribbean president held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in which both emphasized the excellent state of diplomatic relations, which will celebrate their 65th anniversary next September.

The China-CELAC Ministerial Forum celebrates 10 years since its official launch in Beijing in 2015, and throughout this decade has served to increase mutual political trust, align development strategies, and promote connectivity between the peoples of both regions.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the event will allow the Asian giant and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to address development strategies and common challenges, strengthen the collective voice of the Global South in favor of solidarity and self-reliance, and convey stability in a context of uncertainty.