Havana, Cuba.- Cuba mourns Eduardo Sosa, President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote today, following the death of the popular and prominent troubadour early this morning in the eastern city of Guantanamo, victim of a hemorrhagic stroke suffered Feb. 3.

We have lost the proud son of Tumba Siete, the enthusiastic organizer of the Pepe Sanchez festival, the one who brought back Sindo, Corona, Ñico Saquito and won with his work a place with them in the pantheon of the greats.

May his voice not die’, the Cuban president published on his social network account X. Cuba’s Ministry of Culture also offered its condolences to relatives, friends and fans of the beloved Cuban artist who died at the age of 52.

Born in the municipality of Mayarí, in Santiago de Cuba, Sosa joined the movement of amateur artists since he was 12 years old and won numerous awards, especially during his time at the University Student Federation, at the Frank Pais Garcia Higher Pedagogical Institute of Santiago de Cuba, where he graduated with a degree in Music Education.

He began his professional career in 1997, with the Postrova duo, which immediately attracted the attention of critics and the public for its originality and artistic quality.

During this period he recorded two albums for Caribbean Production and EMI Odeon Spain and participated in the Cuban fiction feature film Las profecias de Amanda, directed by Pastor Vega.

Throughout his artistic career, he received multiple awards, such as the Distinction for National Culture, the Raul Gomez Garcia, Abel Santamaría and Alejo Carpentier medals and the replica of the machete of General Maximo Gomez.

In 2023, he was elected deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power in its Tenth Legislature, for the municipality of 10 de Octubre.

In the recently celebrated tenth congress of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, he was elected vice-president of this organization.

The quality of his work as a composer, his exceptional talents as a performer, his deep-rooted Cuban identity and his firm commitment to the Revolution, granted him the great prestige and leadership he achieved among Cuban musicians and made him worthy of the admiration and affection of his people.

As reported, by family decision, his body will be cremated and a posthumous tribute will be paid to him at the cinema of his native Mayari and, later, at the Casa de la Trova in Santiago de Cuba.

His ashes will be deposited in the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in that city.