Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is challenging the roughest blockade in history, the Communist Party of Spain (PCE, in Spanish) President José Luis Centella said Tuesday.

Mr. Centella recently paid a working visit to Cuba, in which he met with the First Secretary of the Communist Party (PCC, in Spanish) Miguel Díaz-Canel.

PCC´s official website uploaded and broadcast the interview with Centella, who stressed that he was able to realize how the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba affects Cuban economy and its citizens´ daily life.

Mr. Centella said the Cuban people have responded to such a hostile policy and proved” they refuse to be a colony of the United States.”

There is something that unites all Cubans and that is respect for their independence, Mr. Centella pointed out.

The PCE leader stated that previous US governments have opted to bankrupt Cubans by imposing economic plights, further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. But they have found a people that rebels against external interference and faces difficulties without abandoning the achievements of the Revolution, he remarked.

He praised the fact that amid shortages and difficulties, Cuba has been able to have nearly its entire population fully vaccinated, which has made it possible to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.