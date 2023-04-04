Havana, Cuba.- Cuba begins today the inquiries corresponding to the national employment survey (ENO), promoted by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) and which will run until June 30 of this year. According to a note from the head of the Department of Social Studies and Applied Mathematics of the ONEI Center for […]

According to a note from the head of the Department of Social Studies and Applied Mathematics of the ONEI Center for Population and Development Studies, Ernesto Hernández, the research will make it possible to determine the magnitudes and structures of the economically active population, both employed and unemployed; as well as the non-economically active.

This edition of the study, which is carried out annually, has as a novelty the use of mobile devices to carry out the survey, in addition to greater harmonization with current international statistics and the socio-demographic and economic transformations going on in the country, Hernández pointed out.

The ENO should reach some 63,000 homes, selected from a probabilistic sample, whose universe is all the provinces and municipalities, and urban and rural areas, which will provide reliable results at the country and province level.

The information will be obtained by declaration of the members of the surveyed nuclei and will only be used for the conformation of statistical aggregates, the note specified, for which the confidentiality of what has been declared will be respected and in no case will it be individualized. The research will also yield a sociodemographic and territorial characterization, based on the inclusion of categories such as age, sex, skin color and educational level, among others, in addition to the fact that it is usual to add modules of questions linked to the context, such as those related to housing conditions.