Cuba and Russia examine possible cooperation in the agro-industrial sector

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Chamber of Commerce reported that business executives from the Caribbean country and Russia examined aspects of cooperation in the agro-industrial sector.

The webinar ‘Cuba-Russia: Prospects for cooperation in the agro-industrial sector’ was held under the auspices of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the National Committee for Economic Collaboration with Latin American Countries.

On Twitter, the Cuban institution said that the meeting was conducive to a dialogue on the interests of Cuban enterprises towards the Russian market.

The Logistics Business Group and the Security and Protection Company of the Ministry of Agriculture; and the companies CubaRon S.A., BioCubaFarma, Labiofam, and Cítricos Caribe S.A. presented their business proposals.

Both parties agreed to focus on the development of strategic collaboration between both business communities.