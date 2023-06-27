Havana, Cuba.- The president of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Rolando González, this Monday received Le Hoai Trung, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. In the meeting, held in the National Capitol in Havana, González highlighted the pride of exchanging with a […]

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Rolando González, this Monday received Le Hoai Trung, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

In the meeting, held in the National Capitol in Havana, González highlighted the pride of exchanging with a representative of the Vietnamese people, a country united to his by close and historical relations in all areas, including inter-parliamentary ties.

According to the information published by the Cuban legislative body, Le Hoai Trung, who also serves as head of the Vietnamese Communist Party’s Foreign Relations Commission, condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the island and demanded its elimination..

Both parties delved into current issues of their respective nations and the functioning of both legislative bodies.

Previously, the visitor toured the Vietnam-Cuba Project for the development of rice production, in the western province of Matanzas.