Havana, Cuba.- The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) denied false information circulating on social networks about an alleged sale of US dollars and other currencies to Cuban citizens.

The BCC warned on its Facebook wall about this fake news, which was presented as an alleged publication of the Official Gazette of the Republic, and aims to deceive the reader by taking advantage of the difficult economic situation Cuba is currently facing, with a strong inflation.

Such a situation is the result of the lack of offers of sufficient products in the domestic market, caused by the economic crisis that affects practically the entire planet due to Covid-19 and that in the case of Cuba is exacerbated by the resurgence of the US blockade.

The BCC called on citizens to inform themselves through the existing official channels, especially in the face of misinformation and fake news about the reality of Cuba that have proliferated on social networks due to the successive failures of the enemies of the Cuban Revolution.