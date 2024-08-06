Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Arab Union of Cuba issued a statement on Monday reiterating the call for peace and insisting on the urgent need to stop the escalation of violence in the Arab world.

In the document it warned that despite international efforts and the will of the Arab community to achieve peace in the region, the shadow of war is increasingly clear.

“The selective assassinations carried out by the Zionist government that occurred in recent days further inflame our spirits.

The reality is that there is no will on the part of the Government of (Benjamin) Netanyahu to find a way to end the war,” the text stressed.

The statement warns that the conflict with Lebanon and the provocation of Iran will bring nothing but more death and destruction.

The organization expressed its support for the efforts of Arab governments to find a diplomatic solution to stop the genocide in Gaza, while reaffirming its support for the Lebanese people and their political leadership in their position of defending the Palestinian cause.

“We denounce, once again, that what is happening today in Palestine is not a war, it is a genocide. Gaza is the Auschwitz of the 21st century and it is happening before the eyes of millions of human beings with impunity,” the Arab Union stressed.

It also called on the Arab Community of Cuba to support just causes on social networks.