Havana, Cuba.- In Camagüey, one of Cuba’s provinces with the largest hospital infrastructure, the Center for Clinical Engineering and Electromedicine is currently seeking alternatives to overcome the negative effects of the United States blockade.

Founded in 1987, the institution currently relies on the work of its 170 workers, who are affiliated with the National Association of Innovators and Inventors (ANIR), to keep technical equipment at hospitals and healthcare centers working to assist thousands of people from the provinces of Camagüey, Las Tunas and Ciego de Avila.

The Swiss medical equipment companies IMT Medical AG and Acutronic Medical System AG recently ceased their agreements with Cuba.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the acting deputy director of the Center Ricardo Dominguez said we have prevented most obstacles with innovations in medical equipment and spare parts which are very difficult to acquire due to US policy against Cuba.”

The recovery of multi-parametric monitors, adaptation and modification of three-phase line protectors for compressors, special prostheses, autoclave resistors, recovery of dynamic foot and compressors, and biosafety cabins, stand out among the main works done by the ANIR members, with the economic effect of more than 960,000 pesos in national currency in 2022 alone.

Sixteen women, including four specialists, work in the Engineering Center, whose professionals have an average age of 30 to 77 years. Their daily work focuses on applying maintenance and repairs to high-tech equipment sometimes with no access to spare parts due to the obstacles against Cuba.