Havana, Cuba.- The recovery of the power grid in Cuba after Hurricane Ian “can be considered a feat”, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales, said on Wednesday.

He tweeted that in Artemisa and Pinar del Rio, the most hit territories, much more still has to be done. “They have the forces, means and resources there. We can make it all together,” he said.

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated on Wednesday that the electrical workers are “an example for all of Cuba,” and acknowledged their dedication, courage and solidarity amid the damage caused by this meteorological event.

Hurricane Ian hit the western region in the early morning of September 27 as category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale of 5.