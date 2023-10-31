Havana, Cuba.- The President of China, Xi Jinping, today congratulated Cuban scientist Pedro A. Valdés Sosa for his achievements in the research he carries out as part of the cooperation between both nations.

Through a letter, the president pointed out that international collaboration in science and technology is an important trend, and stated that the countries of the world need to collaborate through technological innovation to jointly promote peace and the development of humanity.

Likewise, I have emphasized the contributions made in this sense by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by him in 2013.

Pedro A. Valdés Sosa shared with Xi the achievements obtained by his team in China in the field of brain scientific research and collaboration in neuroscientific technology. In a letter addressed to the president, he expressed his willingness to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral friendship and the broader implementation of the BRI.

Valdés is the director of the China-Cuba Joint Neurotechnology Laboratory in the city of Chengdu. Recently, he said that the intention is to raise the level of this center located in the south of China and make it part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

I have stressed that this place already has a very high scientific productivity and maintains a very close collaboration link with the national science and technology program.