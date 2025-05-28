Share

Havana, Cuba.- Japanese experts in renewable energy are working in a technical advisory project aimed at facilitating the adoption of renewable energy sources in Cuba.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In a meeting with experts from the Electrical Union of Cuba (UNE), representatives from West Japan Engineering Consultants, Inc., Tokyo Electric Power Services Co., Ltd, and Yachiyo Engineering Co., Ltd. were also present.

According to a JICA press release, the two-year technical collaboration project is expected to enhance the management and oversight of the electricity distribution and generation system through the integration of renewable energy sources.

The project’s leader, Mr. Tsunehisa Iwata, Japanese specialists, and a representative from JICA, convened the first meeting with UNE in Havana to kick off the project.

A study conducted by a project focused on developing renewable energy in Cuba revealed that in 2022, the country’s electricity production was 83.5% reliant on oil, 12.5% on natural gas, 1.8% on biomass, 1.3% on solar power, 0.8% on hydroelectricity, and 0.3% on wind energy.

Cuba is pursuing a strategy of increasing the use of renewable energy sources, recognizing that the fight against climate change is inextricably linked to the pursuit of sustainable development.

In 2014, the country aimed to achieve a target of 24% of electricity production from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Due to the decline in the condition of the nation’s power generation infrastructure, resulting in frequent power cuts, the implementation of renewable energy sources is being significantly increased.

This represents a challenge in the operation of the national electricity grid, prompting the Cuban authorities to seek technical support for the training of personnel responsible for managing the grid.

The goal is to ensure the grid’s stability while maintaining the necessary levels of safety and reliability.